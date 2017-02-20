MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 65.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA ) opened at 7.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,985,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,135,000 after buying an additional 571,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,152,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after buying an additional 376,165 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,862,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,606,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after buying an additional 264,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,280,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after buying an additional 198,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFA . RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company and conducts its real estate finance businesses through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segment is investing in residential mortgage assets. It invests in residential mortgage assets, including Agency mortgage backed securities (MBS), Non-Agency MBS, residential whole loans and CRT securities.

