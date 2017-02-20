Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MPEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.00. The company earned $1.19 billion during the quarter. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MPEL) opened at 16.99 on Monday. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Melco Crown Entertainment Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

“Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (MPEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.00 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/melco-crown-entertainment-limited-mpel-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-00-eps.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 615,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited by 1,373.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,098,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,136,000 after buying an additional 4,752,485 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 205,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $22.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

About Melco Crown Entertainment Limited

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Crown Entertainment Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.