Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI) Insider Robert Ware Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) insider Robert Ware acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £17,040 ($21,294.68).

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) opened at 141.50 on Monday. Marwyn Value Investors Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 1.42 and a 12-month high of GBX 141.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/marwyn-value-investors-limited-mvi-insider-robert-ware-acquires-12000-shares-of-stock.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.