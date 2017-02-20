Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) PT Set at $24.00 by FBR & Co

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has been given a $24.00 target price by FBR & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. FBR & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s current price.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) opened at 18.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 16.8% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,569,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after buying an additional 225,536 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 23.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 148,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 47.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 246,702 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership company with operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s segments include Terminalling and Storage, Natural Gas Services, Sulfur Services and Marine Transportation. The Company owns or operates approximately 30 marine shore-based terminal facilities and over 20 specialty terminal facilities located in the United States.

