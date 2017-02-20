Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Receives $83.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.25.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $19,444,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) opened at 88.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The Company is a developer, marketer and seller of vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand.

