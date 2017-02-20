MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is a recreational boat dealer in the United States. Through retail locations, the company sells new and used recreational boats and fishing boats with a focus on premium brands in each segment. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Forward View set a $25.00 target price on shares of MarineMax and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) opened at 22.70 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $550.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business earned $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/marinemax-inc-hzo-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $173,276.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $125,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $180,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 71.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 18.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,858,000 after buying an additional 388,469 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $721,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 26.5% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 183,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. Through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas, the Company sold new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, as of September 30, 2016.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.