Manitoba Telecom Services Inc (MBT) PT Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Manitoba Telecom Services Inc (TSE:MBT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Manitoba Telecom Services (TSE:MBT) opened at 39.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.94 billion. Manitoba Telecom Services has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/manitoba-telecom-services-inc-mbt-pt-raised-to-c40-00-at-td-securities.html.

Manitoba Telecom Services Company Profile

Manitoba Telecom Services Inc (MTS) is an information and communications technology provider. The Company provides an array of business solutions, including information solutions and business telecommunications services. These solutions include wireless, Internet Protocol (IP) networking, phone services, security services, technology infrastructure, application development, managed services, networking services and unified cloud services provided by MTS, MTS Data Centres, AAA Security (AAA), EPIC Information Solutions (EPIC) and The Technology Consortium (TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitoba Telecom Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitoba Telecom Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.