Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG.A)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

“Magna International Inc. (MG.A) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/magna-international-inc-mg-a-rating-reiterated-by-td-securities.html.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc (Magna) is an automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. Its product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

