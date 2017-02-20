Macquarie Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Mattioli Woods plc (MTW)

Macquarie restated their neutral rating on shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 735 ($9.19) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTW. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.19) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a report on Thursday, November 17th. FinnCap upped their target price on shares of Mattioli Woods plc from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 800 ($10.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 712 ($8.90) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 773 ($9.66).

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) opened at 782.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 198.09 million. Mattioli Woods plc has a one year low of GBX 567.00 and a one year high of GBX 805.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 777.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 724.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Murray Beveridge Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.64), for a total value of £154,200 ($192,701.82).

Mattioli Woods plc Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc is engaged in the provision of pension consulting and administration, wealth management, asset management and employee benefits consultancy. The Company’s segments include Pension consultancy and administration; Investment and asset management; Property management, and Employee benefits.

