LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Director Sells $8,311,746.15 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Mark S. Casady sold 204,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $8,311,746.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark S. Casady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Mark S. Casady sold 365,213 shares of LPL Financial Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $14,886,081.88.

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) opened at 40.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LPL Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised LPL Financial Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

LPL Financial Holdings Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors (its advisors), including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions across the country.

