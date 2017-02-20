Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 75 ($0.94) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Natixis reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a GBX 75 ($0.94) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 68.22 ($0.85).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 66.8155 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 40.63 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.45. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 47.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 74.00.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 189,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £119,070 ($148,800.30). Insiders purchased a total of 189,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,944,544 over the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

