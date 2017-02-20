Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Given a GBX 80 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Davy Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 68 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.71) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.94) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 57 ($0.71) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 68.22 ($0.85).

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 66.8155 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 40.63 billion. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 47.10 and a one year high of GBX 74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.45.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 189,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £119,070 ($148,800.30). Insiders acquired 189,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,944,544 over the last quarter.

About Lloyds Banking Group PLC

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

