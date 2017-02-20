Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLNW. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.70 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. FBR & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.89.

Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) opened at 2.41 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The stock’s market cap is $258.01 million.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 42.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post $0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,609,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 50,127 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 1,247,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 78,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 622,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network services to deliver content over Internet. The Company operates a globally distributed, computing platform and provides services under the Orchestrate Platform, which include content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security and cloud storage services.

