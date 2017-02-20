Life Storage Inc (LSI) PT Set at $85.00 by FBR & Co

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has been assigned a $85.00 price objective by FBR & Co in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. FBR & Co’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $108.00 price objective on Life Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) opened at 85.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.74. Life Storage had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates self-storage facilities across the United States. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had an ownership interest in and/or managed 563 self-storage properties in 26 states under the name Uncle Bob’s Self Storage.

