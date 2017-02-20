Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for GKN plc (GKN)

GKN plc (LON:GKN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

GKN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.56) target price on shares of GKN plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($4.99) target price on shares of GKN plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 346 ($4.32) target price on shares of GKN plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price target on shares of GKN plc from GBX 311 ($3.89) to GBX 334 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upped their price target on shares of GKN plc from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.11 ($4.36).

GKN plc (LON:GKN) opened at 346.2718 on Monday. GKN plc has a one year low of GBX 249.40 and a one year high of GBX 353.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 322.17. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.94 billion.

GKN plc Company Profile

GKN plc is a global engineering company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of systems and components for original equipment manufacturers. The Company operates in four segments: GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Land Systems. Its GKN Aerospace segment is a supplier of aerostructures, engine products and systems, and electrical wiring systems to the global aerospace industry.

