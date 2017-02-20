Langen Mcalenn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Langen Mcalenn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Kemper Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) opened at 43.70 on Wednesday. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $45.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Kemper Corp had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $642.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Kemper Corp’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post $2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Kemper Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Corp during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Corp during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kemper Corp by 182.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kemper Corp by 93.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corp Company Profile

Kemper Corporation is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through the subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance and life and health insurance businesses.

