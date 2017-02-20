Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Receives $14.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital Corp in a research note on Friday, November 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital Corp in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital Corp from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ladder Capital Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Ladder Capital Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) opened at 13.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $903.02 million and a PE ratio of 16.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 4,441,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $60,406,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 720,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,233,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after buying an additional 119,926 shares in the last quarter.

Ladder Capital Corp Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities and real estate. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans). The securities segment comprises all of the Company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, which include investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and United States Agency Securities.

