Kromek Group PLC (KMK) Insider Acquires £4,786.80 in Stock

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) insider Derek Bulmer purchased 23,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,786.80 ($5,982.00).

Shares of Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) opened at 21.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.68. The company’s market cap is GBX 32.57 million. Kromek Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 18.67 and a one year high of GBX 36.94.

This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/kromek-group-plc-kmk-insider-acquires-4786-80-in-stock.html.

Separately, Cenkos Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kromek Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Kromek Group PLC Company Profile

Kromek Group plc is a radiation detection technology company. The Company develops radiation detectors based on cadmium zinc telluride. The Company’s segments are UK Operations and US Operations. The Company designs, develops and produces x-ray and gamma ray imaging and radiation detection products for the medical, security screening and nuclear markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.