KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) PT Set at $19.00 by Credit Suisse Group

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) has been given a $19.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) opened at 18.25 on Thursday. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.64.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. KKR & Co. L.P.’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 155.6% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

