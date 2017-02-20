Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on K. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$5.40 to C$5.20 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.99.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) opened at 5.06 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.30 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

“Kinross Gold Co. (K) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/kinross-gold-co-k-rating-reiterated-by-scotiabank.html.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation is gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. Its segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

