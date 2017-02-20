Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:KEYS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.83 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $40.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Keysight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:KEYS) opened at 37.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36.

Keysight Technologies (NASDAQ:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company earned $726 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

