Keyera Corp (KEY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated their outperform rating on shares of Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$47.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Keyera Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Keyera Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Keyera Corp in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera Corp from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised Keyera Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.05.

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) opened at 41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.23. Keyera Corp has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

About Keyera Corp

Keyera Corp. is engaged in energy midstream businesses, and operates in oil and gas sector between upstream and downstream sectors. The Company is organized into two business units: Gathering and Processing Business Unit and Liquids Business Unit. It owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collects and processes raw natural gas, removes waste products and separates the economic components through its Gathering and Processing Business Unit.

