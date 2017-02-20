KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc.

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. in a report released on Monday.

KAZ has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals PLC to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.81).

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) opened at 561.439026 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 451.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 314.30. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 115.84 and a 12 month high of GBX 602.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.51 billion.

KAZ Minerals PLC Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC is an investment holding company principally engaged in mining businesses. The Company operates through three segments. East Region Operations segment is mainly engaged in the mining, processing, marketing and sales of copper and other metals. Other metals include gold, silver and zinc concentrate, among others.

