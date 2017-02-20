Kate Spade & Company (KATE) Announces Earnings Results

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Kate Spade & Company had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $470 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Kate Spade & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) opened at 23.19 on Monday. Kate Spade & Company has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms have commented on KATE. Zacks Investment Research raised Kate Spade & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kate Spade & Company from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CLSA downgraded Kate Spade & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kate Spade & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

In related news, insider Deborah J. Lloyd sold 29,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $424,430.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $680,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kate Spade & Company

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. The Company operates through three segments, which include KATE SPADE North America, KATE SPADE International and Adelington Design Group. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America.

