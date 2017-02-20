JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI) Insider Ronald Gould Purchases 45 Shares

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) insider Ronald Gould purchased 45 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £130.50 ($163.08).

Ronald Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Ronald Gould purchased 248 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £731.60 ($914.27).

On Monday, January 16th, Ronald Gould purchased 43 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £123.84 ($154.76).

On Friday, December 16th, Ronald Gould purchased 47 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £125.02 ($156.24).

Shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) opened at 288.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.14. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 192.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 290.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc’s previous dividend of $2.50.

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth, primarily from investing in equities quoted on the stock markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The Company invests in various sectors, including financials, information technology, industrials, healthcare, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, energy, consumer staples and telecommunication services.

