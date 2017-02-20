John Sievwright Acquires 15,000 Shares of NEX Group PLC (NXG) Stock

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) insider John Sievwright bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 553 ($6.91) per share, for a total transaction of £82,950 ($103,661.58).

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) opened at 546.2568 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.03 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 531.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 488.20. NEX Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 361.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 582.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on NEX Group PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.62) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on NEX Group PLC from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 615 ($7.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 578.33 ($7.23).

About NEX Group PLC

NEX GROUP PLC is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

