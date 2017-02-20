Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 212 ($2.65) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 171 ($2.14) to GBX 172 ($2.15) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.44) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 234.57 ($2.93).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) opened at 240.6055 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 28.27 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.09. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 148.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 257.40.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

