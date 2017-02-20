Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aviva plc (AV)

Aviva plc (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 525 ($6.56) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AV. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva plc in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.34) price objective on shares of Aviva plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Aviva plc from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 477 ($5.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on Aviva plc from GBX 506 ($6.32) to GBX 553 ($6.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.53).

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) opened at 497.6008 on Monday. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 290.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 513.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 20.16 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 487.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.51.

About Aviva plc

Aviva plc is the holding company of the Aviva Group. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. The Company’s segments include UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia, and Aviva Investors.

