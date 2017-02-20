Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Crowdell forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

“Jefferies Group Comments on Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (PCG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/jefferies-group-comments-on-pacific-gas-electric-co-s-q2-2017-earnings-pcg.html.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) opened at 63.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.21.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,627,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,572,000 after buying an additional 120,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. during the fourth quarter worth $142,781,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,799,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

PG&E Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s primary operating subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility). The Utility’s operations include sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Utility generates electricity and provides electricity transmission and distribution services throughout its service territory in northern and central California to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

