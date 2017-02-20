J P Morgan Chase & Co Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (LON:FQM)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FQM. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 333 ($4.16).

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (LON:FQM) opened at 449.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 449.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.20. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 107.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 990.00.

About First Quantum Minerals Limited

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company is engaged in mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, development and mining. It produces copper in concentrate, copper cathode, nickel in concentrate, gold, zinc, platinum-group elements (PGE) and pyrite. Its operations and development projects are located in Zambia, Mauritania, Spain, Turkey, Finland, Australia, Panama, Peru and Argentina.

