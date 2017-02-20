Iteris, Inc. (ITI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) opened at 5.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company’s market cap is $171.51 million.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Iteris will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iteris news, insider Thomas N. Blair sold 32,925 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $162,320.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

