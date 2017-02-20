Iteris, Inc. (ITI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) opened at 5.32 on Tuesday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The firm’s market capitalization is $171.51 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Iteris will post ($0.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas N. Blair sold 32,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $162,320.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $160,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter worth $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

