Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark Co.

Benchmark Co. upgraded shares of Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Invitae Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) opened at 9.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $345.78 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. Invitae Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Invitae Corporation Company Profile

Invitae Corporation (Invitae) utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients.

