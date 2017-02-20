Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investar Holding Corporation from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) opened at 20.20 on Tuesday. Investar Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Investar Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Corporation will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Investar Holding Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Investar Holding Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.50%.

Investar Holding Corporation Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation is financial holding company that conducts its operations through, Investar Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses, as well as loans to individuals.

