International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 525

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 525 ($6.56) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale set a GBX 530 ($6.62) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Davy Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.62) price target (up from GBX 460 ($5.75)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Friday, January 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 606 ($7.57) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 528.63 ($6.61).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) opened at 505.517578 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 11.08 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 479.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 431.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 12 month low of GBX 281.73 and a 12 month high of GBX 572.00.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) is an airline company holding interests in airline and ancillary operations. The Company’s segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. British Airways is an international airline and carrier. Iberia is an airline between Europe and Latin America.

