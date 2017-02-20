ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 102,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $9,418,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) opened at 92.74 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $92.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. The company’s market capitalization is $15.47 billion.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.51 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

“Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Director Sells $9,418,680.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/insider-selling-servicenow-inc-now-director-sells-9418680-00-in-stock.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after buying an additional 36,543 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc is a provider of cloud-based solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services across the global enterprise. The Company provides cloud-based service management and business management solutions that address the needs of various departments within an enterprise, including information technology (IT), human resources (HR), facilities, field service, marketing, customer service, security, legal and finance.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.