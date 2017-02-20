Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Director Sells $36,000,000.00 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Marco Hellman sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $36,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) opened at 40.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.85.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. LPL Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. LPL Financial Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,809,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after buying an additional 365,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after buying an additional 340,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,975,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 413.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 281,753 shares during the last quarter.

About LPL Financial Holdings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors (its advisors), including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions across the country.

