Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Director Sells $14,886,081.88 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Mark S. Casady sold 365,213 shares of LPL Financial Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $14,886,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Mark S. Casady sold 204,471 shares of LPL Financial Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $8,311,746.15.

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) opened at 40.53 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.85.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LPL Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 9.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 673.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About LPL Financial Holdings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors (its advisors), including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions across the country.

