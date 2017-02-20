Insider Selling: Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Major Shareholder Sells $8,302,770.00 in Stock

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc sold 189,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $8,302,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, February 10th, Ascribe Capital Llc sold 207,825 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $8,896,988.25.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Ascribe Capital Llc sold 23,129 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $967,486.07.

On Friday, January 27th, Ascribe Capital Llc sold 139,700 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $5,871,591.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ascribe Capital Llc sold 29,900 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,245,036.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Ascribe Capital Llc sold 122,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,080,080.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ascribe Capital Llc sold 134,019 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $5,277,668.22.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) opened at 40.77 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $2.89 million. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,335,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $3,470,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $6,544,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAS shares. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial Corporation raised shares of Basic Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Basic Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

