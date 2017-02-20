Insider Selling: AMTEK, Inc. (AME) Insider Sells $18,018,491.40 in Stock

AMTEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Frank S. Hermance sold 335,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $18,018,491.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,735,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMTEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) opened at 54.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30. AMTEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

AMTEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.00. AMTEK had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $973 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMTEK, Inc. will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. AMTEK’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AMTEK in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a $57.00 target price on shares of AMTEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AMTEK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMTEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMTEK from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMTEK by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,282,000 after buying an additional 2,341,543 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AMTEK during the third quarter valued at $71,270,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMTEK during the fourth quarter valued at $60,249,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in AMTEK by 2,033.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,242,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,184,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in AMTEK during the third quarter valued at $50,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About AMTEK

AMETEK, Inc (AMETEK) is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

