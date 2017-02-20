Insider Selling: Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Director Sells $230,085,368.66 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Brian G. Kelly sold 5,037,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $230,085,368.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,568,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) opened at 45.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Vetr cut Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.74 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 24.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile and tablet games. The Company operates through Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision) and its subsidiaries, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard) and its subsidiaries, and Other segments.

