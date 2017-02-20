Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Cowen and Company upgraded Innoviva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) opened at 12.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.33.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business earned $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.72 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Innoviva will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Theodore L. Witek, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $40,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,300.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 16.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, focuses on bringing new medicines to patients in areas of unmet need. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol (FF/VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

