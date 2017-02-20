Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) opened at 66.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.30. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business earned $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post $3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/independent-bank-group-inc-ibtx-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-strong-sell.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Vincent J. Viola sold 71,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $4,745,630.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,697,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,841.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,235 shares of company stock valued at $25,625,915. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through the Company’s subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), it provides a range of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Its commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, commercial loans to a mix of small and midsized businesses, and loans to professionals, particularly medical practices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.