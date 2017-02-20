IMPINJ Inc (PI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (-0.6) to 0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $30-31.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.30 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Friday. RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) opened at 31.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The company’s market cap is $555.14 million. IMPINJ Inc has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $41.91.

IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company earned $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads.

