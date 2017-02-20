IEC Electronics Corp (IEC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IEC Electronics Corp (NYSE:IEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “IEC Electronics Corp. is a full service, ISO 9001 and 9002 certified, contract manufacturer employing state-of-the-art production utilizing both surface mount and pin-through-hole technology. IEC offers its customers a wide range of manufacturing and management services, on either a turnkey or consignment basis, including design prototyping, material procurement and control, concurrent engineering services, manufacturing and test engineering support, statistical quality assurance and complete resource management. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.20 price objective on shares of IEC Electronics Corp in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of IEC Electronics Corp (NYSE:IEC) opened at 3.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.45. IEC Electronics Corp has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSE:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that IEC Electronics Corp will post $0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IEC Electronics Corp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IEC Electronics Corp by 333.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics Corp during the third quarter worth $151,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IEC Electronics Corp by 68.4% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IEC Electronics Corp by 508.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period.

IEC Electronics Corp Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) to a range of technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with an array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions and precision metalworking.

