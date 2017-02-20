IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Given a $145.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Feltl & Co. downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) opened at 142.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.04. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $143.47.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 671.57%. The company earned $443 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/idexx-laboratories-inc-idxx-given-a-145-00-price-target-by-canaccord-genuity-analysts.html.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,576,889.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,001,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,694,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Craig sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $1,020,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,926.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,286 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,945. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,724,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,179,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.