Icon Plc (ICLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Icon Plc had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm earned $435 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Icon Plc’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Icon Plc updated its FY17 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) opened at 85.68 on Monday. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $88.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Icon Plc by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,991,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Icon Plc by 1,102.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 959,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after buying an additional 879,609 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Icon Plc by 59.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,364,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,521,000 after buying an additional 878,007 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Icon Plc by 1,003.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 729,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after buying an additional 663,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icon Plc during the third quarter valued at about $36,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Icon Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Icon Plc in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Icon Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

About Icon Plc

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

