Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – (HCM) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – (NASDAQ:HCM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – (NASDAQ:HCM) opened at 13.38 on Tuesday. Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 535,618 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – by 49.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 208,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Hill Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (Chi-Med) is a China-based, globally-focused healthcare group. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. Its Innovation Platform focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market.

