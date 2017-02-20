Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40 -2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.0 -790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.66 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY16 guidance to ~$3.21 EPS.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) opened at 42.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $897.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $65.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. William Blair cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm focused on assisting clients with their business issues by delivering solutions to support their strategic objectives. The Company’s segments are Huron Healthcare, which provides advisory, consulting and technology solutions to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals and physician practices; Huron Education and Life Sciences, which provides management consulting services and software solutions to the higher education, academic medical center, pharmaceutical and medical device, and research industries; Huron Business Advisory, which provides services to the C-suite of middle market and organizations, institutions, law firms, investment banks and private equity firms, and All Other.

