Beaufort Securities restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM) in a research report released on Tuesday.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) opened at 26.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.69. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 16.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 29.46. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 87.19 million.

This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/hummingbird-resources-hum-speculative-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-beaufort-securities.html.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC is a United Kingdom-based multi-asset gold company. The Company’s principal activity is the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral exploration targets, principally gold, focused in West Africa. It operates in the exploration and development of mineral resources segment.

